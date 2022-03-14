Ukraine's unrelenting agony and Patrick Brown joins the race: In The News for Mar. 14

A Ukrainian firefighter drags a hose inside a large food products storage facility which was destroyed by an airstrike in the early morning hours on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Sunday, March 13, 2022. Besieged Ukrainians held out hope Monday that renewed diplomatic talks with Russia might open the way for more civilians to evacuate, a day after Moscow escalated its offensive by shelling areas perilously close to the Polish border. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Vadim Ghirda