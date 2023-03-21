The USMCA's self-destruct button: review clause conjures fears of 2018 all over again

U.S. President Joe Biden and Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador listen to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speak during a joint news conference at the North American Leaders Summit, in Mexico City, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. It’s been less than three years since the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement replaced NAFTA as the law of the land in continental trade, and there are already hints of the existential anxiety that preceded it. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld