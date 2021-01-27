New work permit program for international graduates in Canada taking applications

A new work-permit program aimed at encouraging international students to settle in Canada opened for applications Wednesday.
The federal government announced the program this month after international students argued the pandemic had disrupted the job market, making it hard to gain work experience required to apply for permanent residency before their permits expired.
Immigration Minister Marco Mendicino said the new permit offers people more time to find work in Canada after graduating from post-secondary studies.
Former students with post-graduation work permits that have expired or will soon expire can now apply for open work permits, he said.
Under the new program, people have 18 more months to stay in the country to look for work.
The federal department estimates that about 52,000 graduates could benefit.
Post-graduation work permits allow international graduates to gain work experience in “skilled” Canadian jobs and later apply for permanent residence in the country.
Sarom Rho, who leads a migrant student campaign with Migrant Workers Alliance for Change, said the change is a major win for the thousands of people who feared potential deportation once their non-renewable permits expired.
"This is a massive change and it's absolutely a step in the right direction," Rho said in an interview.
"However, there are many who are still left behind."
Some people whose permits were near expiring have already left the country and can't apply under the new rules, Rho said, or they went home to visit their families and have been unable to return due to travel restrictions.
Others whose permits are set to expire after November 2021 are also ineligible to apply, Rho said.
Rho's group, Migrant Students United, also wants Ottawa to consider hours worked in essential jobs unrelated to graduates' programs of study towards their permanent residency applications.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 27, 2021.