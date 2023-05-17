Pathologist took swabs of B.C. teen's neck to preserve DNA of alleged attacker

The forensic pathologist who performed the autopsy on the body of a 13-year-old found dead in a Burnaby, B.C., park nearly six years ago says he took swabs of the girl's neck to preserve any DNA that may have been left from her alleged attacker. Media wait outside B.C. Supreme Court, in Vancouver, B.C., on Tuesday, June 2, 2015. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck