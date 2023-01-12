'A raw nerve': Alberta professor to assess level of white supremacy in military

The Department of National Defence has awarded a grant to University of Alberta professor Andy Knight, shown in a handout photo, to conduct a deep dive into the extent of white supremacy in the Canadian Armed Forces. Over the next year he will assess just how entrenched radicalization, anti-Semitism, xenophobia and anti-Black sentiments are in Canada’s military and come up with a suggested policy to respond. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-John Ulan