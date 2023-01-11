B.C. escapee gets life without parole for 25 years over 'grotesque' murder

Jessica Payne, left, and her sister Calla Payne leave B.C. Supreme Court in Vancouver, B.C., Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022. Their father Martin Payne, 60, was killed in 2019 by two men who escaped from a Vancouver Island prison. Zachary Armitage pleaded guilty to first-degree murder, while James Lee Busch was found guilty of the same charge in a trial. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck