Quebec town votes no to Lac-Mégantic rail bypass project as expropriations loom

Workers comb through debris after a train derailed Saturday, July 9, 2013 causing explosions of railway cars carrying crude oil in Lac-Megantic, Que. Residents of a Quebec town have voted overwhelmingly against a rail bypass project that would divert trains around Lac-Mégantic, nearly 10 years after a downtown freight train derailment killed 47 people. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson