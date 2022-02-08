Conservatives split on whether convoy protest should stay or vacate Parliament Hill

A protester affixes a flag to the top of their truck, parked beside a truck with a sign calling for the jailing of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, outside Parliament Hill, as a protest against COVID-19 restrictions continues into its second week in Ottawa on Monday, Feb. 7, 2022. Conservatives appear increasingly split over whether a protest against COVID-19 health restrictions that's well its second week in the nation's capital should stay or go. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang