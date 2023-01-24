Nearly one-quarter of trails in southern B.C., Alberta unmapped and unmanaged: study

New research has spelled out for the first time the gap between official lists of trails in the southern Rockies and the number of trails there actually are, suggesting effects from the growing number of backcountry users may be larger than suspected.The hiking trail on Yamnuska in Alberta's Bow Valley Wildland Provincial Park, part of Kananaskis Country, is shown in June 2017.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Colette Derworiz