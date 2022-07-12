'Long overdue': Sri Lankan Canadians welcome president, PM resignations

People throng Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's official residence on July 11, 2022, after it was stormed in Colombo, Sri Lanka. Some Sri Lankans living in Canada are welcoming the promised resignations of that country's embattled leaders after protesters angered by economic collapse stormed the homes of the president and prime minister over the weekend. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Rafiq Maqbool