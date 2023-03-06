OTTAWA - Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will today ask Parliament's national security committee to launch a new investigation of foreign interference in Canada.
Two Liberal sources, who were granted anonymity to discuss matters not yet public, confirm to The Canadian Press that Trudeau will announce the news on Parliament Hill later today.
They also say he will formally announce public consultations to create a registry for foreign agents similar to one that exists in Australia.
The National Security and Intelligence Committee of Parliamentarians includes MPs from multiple parties, as well as one senator.
The Globe and Mail, citing unnamed intelligence sources, reported last month that China worked to help ensure a Liberal minority victory in the 2021 general election, as well as defeat Conservative politicians considered unfriendly to Beijing.
Opposition parties are demanding a full public inquiry into the allegations, but Trudeau has resisted, arguing Canada has the infrastructure needed to fully investigate the issue.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 6, 2023.