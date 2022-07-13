Turbine shipment to Germany to defuse weaponization of energy by Russia: Trudeau

A view of pipe systems and shut-off devices at the gas receiving station of the Nord Stream 1 Baltic Sea pipeline and the transfer station of the OPAL (Ostsee-Pipeline-Anbindungsleitung - Baltic Sea Pipeline Link) long-distance gas pipeline in Lubmin, Germany, June 21, 2022. The Ukrainian World Congress is seeking a judicial review of the Canadian government's decision to return six turbines for a pipeline that carries natural gas from Russia to Europe. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Stefan Sauer - dpa via AP