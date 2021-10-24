Military arrives in Iqaluit to set up reverse osmosis water purification

Canadian Armed Forces members unload water purification equipment from a plane after arriving in Iqaluit, Nunavut, on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021. The Canadian Armed Forces says its members have arrived in Nunavut's capital to assist with the city's ongoing water emergency. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tweeted Friday that he had spoken with Nunavut Premier Joe Savikataaq and that the military would be deployed to Iqaluit to co-ordinate and deliver clean drinking water. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - Canadian Armed Forces