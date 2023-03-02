Manitoba RCMP say 2 teenage girls died after being found in the cold on First Nation

RCMP say two teenage girls died in the cold outside a home on a remote First Nation in Manitoba. The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

 DD

ST. THERESA POINT, Man. - RCMP say two teenage girls died in the cold outside a home on a remote First Nation in Manitoba.

Mounties were called after the 14-year-old girls were found Wednesday in St. Theresa Point First Nation, a fly-in community about 610 kilometres northeast of Winnipeg.

The girls were brought to the local nursing station but they both died.

Mounties say it is believed the teens were outside for a period of time.

The temperature was around -23 C overnight in the community.

RCMP say autopsies will be conducted.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 2, 2023.

