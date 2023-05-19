Princess Anne to visit Canada's oldest regiment in New Brunswick this weekend

Retired Sgt. Gordon Bickerton of the 8th Canadian Hussars with his children – John, Patricia, sitting and Mike, and the horse Princess Louise, are shown in a family handout photo. Princess Louise, the horse that was once the mascot of the 8th Canadian Hussars from southern New Brunswick, didn't get to meet Princess Anne. But the royal foal's regiment is set to meet their colonel-in-chief once again this weekend. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO