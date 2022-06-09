Canada would need to spend $75.3B more to reach NATO defence spending target: PBO

Defence Minister Anita Anand speaks to military personnel after getting a tour of the CC 177 Globemaster aircraft at Canadian Forces Base Trenton, in Trenton, Ont., Thursday, April 14, 2022. The parliamentary budget officer says the federal government would need to spend an additional $75.3 billion on defence over the next five years for Canada to reach NATO’s target of two per cent of GDP. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov