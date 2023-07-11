Ottawa could help health care with better international recruiting, premiers say

Caroline Cochrane, Premier of the Northwest Territories, from left, Danielle Smith, Premier of Alberta, Dennis King, Premier of Prince Edward Island, Tim Houston, Vice-Chair, Council of the Federation, Premier of Nova Scotia, and Doug Ford, Premier of Ontario, attend the Council of the Federation Canadian premiers meeting at The Fort Garry Hotel in Winnipeg, Tuesday, July 11, 2023. Smith says improving health care is not just a matter of money and transfers from Ottawa to the provinces. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods