Health professionals, patients challenging rejection to use psilocybin in training

A group of health-care workers and Canada's first man to legally receive psilocybin assisted therapy have filed an application for a judicial review after their request to use a restricted psychedelic drug for experiential training was rejected by Health Canada. Thomas Hartle of Saskatoon, shown in this undated handout photo, is the first person to get an exemption from Health Canada to use "magic mushrooms" to treat end-of life anxiety for cancer patients. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Thomas Hartle *MANDATORY CREDIT*