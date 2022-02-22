First Nation health ombudsperson's office to be established in Saskatchewan

Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations Chief Bobby Cameron speaks to media in Battleford, Sask., Friday, Feb. 9, 2018. A First Nation health ombudsperson’s office will be created in Saskatchewan to ensure incidents of racism against Indigenous people in health care are addressed. Cameron, says it will ensure First Nations people feel safe reporting incidents of discrimination when accessing health-care services. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Liam Richards

SASKATOON - A First Nation health ombudsperson’s office is being created in Saskatchewan to help address racism against Indigenous people in the health-care system.

Chief Bobby Cameron of the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations in Saskatchewan says the office will work to ensure First Nations people feel safe reporting discrimination when accessing health services.

Cameron says there has been a long history of negative and sometimes tragic interactions between First Nations people and health-care providers.

He says the office will have a team of advocates to help resolve conflicts and bring about systemic changes.

The federal government is providing $1.17 million to support the office.

Indigenous Services Minister Patty Hajdu says it's an important step in addressing discrimination in health care.

