Riding snapshot: A look at the race in Kanata-Carleton

Kanata-Carleton
Two-term Liberal MP Karen McCrimmon isn't seeking re-election in this west-Ottawa riding due to health challenges. City councillor and deputy Ottawa mayor Jenna Sudds is trying to keep the seat with the Liberals. She faces NDP and Green candidates who both ran in the 2019 election as well as a small-business owner running for the Conservatives.
Population: 110,960 (Elections Canada)
Main challengers: Liberal Jenna Sudds, an Ottawa city councillor and deputy mayor; Conservative small business owner Jennifer McAndrew; New Democrat Melissa Coenraad, a medical lab technician; and Green party candidate Dr. Jennifer Purdy, a medical doctor and veteran of the Canadian Armed Forces.
Election history: McCrimmon held the riding for two terms. In 2019, she beat out Conservative candidate Justina McCaffrey following a controversy over the Tory challenger's past association with far-right figure Faith Goldy.
Fun fact: The riding first came into effect in 2015 and contains almost all of the portions of the former Carleton-Mississippi Mills riding. Whoever is elected on Sept. 20 will become only the second MP to represent the riding.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 31, 2021.