Accused in Ottawa east-end explosion expected to plead guilty next month

OTTAWA - The man charged with causing an explosion that destroyed several new homes in Ottawa earlier this year is expected to plead guilty next month.
Kody Troy Crosby, 35, is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 31 to offer his plea, and a sentencing hearing is expected to follow.
People in the east end of Ottawa woke up to a massive boom on Feb. 13 as a ball of fire rose into the air.
The blast destroyed four homes under construction in the newly built Avalon Vista community in Orleans and damaged many more.
Six people were sent to hospital, including two children, and several more people were injured.
Two of those people were found buried beneath rubble, and first responders had to use chainsaws to cut their way through the debris to rescue them.
"Mr. Crosby is extremely remorseful for his actions and wishes to take full responsibility for what occurred," Crosby's lawyer Natasha Calvinho said in a statement.
The Ottawa Police Service arson unit said in March that two tankless water heaters were stolen from the address involved in the explosion.
Court documents show Crosby has a lengthy history of charges related to breaking and entering, though some of those past charges have been withdrawn.
"He has always expressed his intention to take responsibility; it just took the Crown and I time to work out the details," Calvinho said of Crosby's upcoming court date.
Crosby was charged with four counts each of criminal negligence causing bodily harm and arson causing bodily harm, as well as two counts of breaking and entering.
Crosby was also charged with arson with disregard for human life and arson causing property damage.
None of the charges have yet been proven in court, and it's unclear which of the them Crosby plans to plead guilty to.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 26, 2023.