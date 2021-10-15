Vaccine screening at the airport and one-off inflation: In The News for Oct. 15

Travellers are directed to take a mandatory COVID-19 test after arriving on a international flight at Pearson International Airport during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Monday, February 1, 2021. Airport security agents may soon be screening more than your luggage.The federal government is mulling handing responsibility for verifying passengers' vaccination status to airport officers, rather than airlines — which hope to skip the headache.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette