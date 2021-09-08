Security, anti-hate experts urge Trudeau to use caution with campaign 'mobs'

OTTAWA - Security experts and anti-hate groups say the time has come for Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau to start taking the protests dogging his campaign a little more seriously.
While they don't think the threat has reached the level where he needs an American-style secret service bubble to protect him, they say the rising displays of anger dictate that he takes more precautions.
Trudeau's campaign has been repeatedly stalked by vocal groups of protesters — he has called them "mobs" — that have shouted racist and misogynist slurs at his security detail while hurling obscenities and, in some cases, death threats at the Liberal leader.
The seriousness of the disruptions escalated noticeably on Monday when dozens of protesters, some carrying signs criticizing COVID-19 vaccines and lockdowns surrounded Trudeau's campaign bus in London, Ont. and threw a handful of gravel at him.
Chris Mathers, a retired Mountie who protected past prime ministers, says Trudeau needs to reconsider the political gain of doing such events because the next time he could face something more dangerous than gravel.
Evan Balgord, the executive director of the Canadian Anti-Hate Network, says many of those following Trudeau around fantasize about using violence against their perceived enemies, including Trudeau and public health officials who they blame for the COVID-19 lockdowns.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 8, 2021.