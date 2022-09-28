N.W.T. confirms first case of avian influenza in wild bird

Colorized transmission electron micrograph of Avian influenza A H5N1 viruses (seen in gold) grown in MDCK cells (seen in green) as shown in this undated handout photo. The Northwest Territories has confirmed its first case of avian influenza in a wild bird found in Yellowknife. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-CDC/Cynthia Goldsmith via NIH *MANDATORY CREDIT*