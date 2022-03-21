Doctor describes what it's like to provide medical assistance in dying in new book

After more than 20 years delivering babies into the world, Dr. Stefanie Green, seen in an undated handout photo, decided to specialize in delivering suffering people out of it. Green has now written a book, "This is Assisted Dying: A Doctor's Story of Empowering Patients at the End of Life," describing the first year of her new practice. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Jacob C. Green, *MANDATORY CREDIT*