Mom of only Quebec soldier killed in Afghanistan named Silver Cross mother

Josée Simard, the mom of a soldier killed when a roadside bomb struck the armoured vehicle she was driving in Afghanistan 12 years ago has been named this year's Silver Cross mother by the Royal Canadian Legion. Simard, right, receives the Canadian Forces Ensign from Lt.-Col. Stephane Tremblay after a funeral service for her daughter, army Cpl. Karine Blais as Marco Sergerie, centre, looks on, Friday April 24, 2009 in Les Méchins, Que. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Clement Allard