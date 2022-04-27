Passersby tried to rob dying victim: Saskatchewan woman sentenced in fatal stabbing

Latisha Grumbo, left, is seen being led into Court of Queen's Bench in Prince Albert, Sask., by an unidentified sheriff on Wednesday, April 27, 2022. Grumbo was sentenced to 6 1/2 years for stabbing her victim outside a mall where people robbed her as she lay dying. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-paNOW-Nigel Maxwell **MANDATORY CREDIT**