'Your guy has really screwed the pooch': Kenney told feds over Coutts blockade

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney responds to a question from the media on the final day of the summer meeting of Canada's Premiers at the Fairmont Empress in Victoria, B.C., on Tuesday, July 12, 2022. Kenney, the former Premier of Alberta, accused Ottawa of leaving provinces "holding the bag" to clear "Freedom Convoy" protesters who blockaded a border-crossing in southern Alberta. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito