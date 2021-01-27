Union boss wants meat-plant workers on early COVID-19 vaccine list

The Cargill beef plant in High River, Alta., is shown on April 23, 2020. The president of the union representing employees at Alberta's major meat-packing plants says there needs to be a discussion about making the COVID-19 vaccine more readily available to essential workers. Thomas Hesse of UFCW 401 says he realizes there's a severe shortage of the vaccine right now, but once that is remedied workers at plants in High River, Alta. and Brooks, Alta., shouldn't have to wait too long. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh