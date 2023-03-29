Fight against toxic mining runoff from Canada persists, say U.S. Indigenous leaders

A fly fisherman casts on the Kootenai River, downstream of the Koocanusa Reservoir at the centre of the dispute, near the Montana-Idaho border and Leonia, Idaho, on Sept. 19, 2014. U.S. Indigenous leaders say they aren’t about to stop pushing Canada to agree to a bilateral investigation into toxing mining runoff from B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP - The Spokesman Review, Rich Landers