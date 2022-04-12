Quebec coroner calls for better communication after father kills two children, self

Neighbours leave stuffed animals and toys at the doorstep of a home in Montreal on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019. The Quebec's coroner's report into the 2019 deaths of Jonathan Pomares, 40, and his seven-year-old son and five-year-old daughter is calling for the creation of a crisis unit in Montreal, for greater monitoring on domestic violence following suicide attempts. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz