B.C. Human Rights office's first public inquiry will examine white supremacy and hate

Kasari Govender, British Columbia's Human Rights Commissioner, is seen in an undated handout photo. British Columbia's Office of the Human Rights Commissioner says its first public inquiry will examine white supremacy and the rise in hate during the COVID-19 pandemic. A news release by the office says there has been a significant increase in reported hate-related incidents in B.C. since 2020 which highlights an urgent need for the trauma-informed investigation. "It is critical for all of us to be better prepared to prevent and respond to hate during global health, economic and social crises to protect our human rights during turbulent times,” Human Rights Commissioner Kasari Govender says. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-B.C. Human Rights Commission, *MANDATORY CREDIT*