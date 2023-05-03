Canada joins U.S., Spain in trilateral agreement to ease irregular migration

Migrants board buses at a makeshift check-in center at the former Fort Brown Memorial Golf Course in Brownsville, Texas to be transported and processed by U.S. Border Patrol at a separate processing center, Thursday, April 27, 2023. Canada is teaming up with the U.S. and Spain in an effort to create legal pathways for migrants and ease the burden of irregular migration in North America.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Miguel Roberts-The Brownsville Herald via AP