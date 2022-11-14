B.C. flood recovery tempered by fears of new climate disasters looming on horizon

Poultry farmer Corry Spitters poses for a photograph in one of his chicken barns in Abbotsford, B.C., on Thursday, November 10, 2022. When a dike was breached and floodwaters started to flow across British Columbia's Sumas Prairie a year ago, Spitters said all he could do was let nature take its course. A feeling of helplessness gripped him as the encroaching water methodically engulfed his farm's 21 barns, causing 200,000 of his chickens to drown. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck