Online romance scammers may have a new wingman — artificial intelligence

The voice you hear on the other end of your phone call may not be who you think it is, the person you're texting with may really be a bot and the face in a photo or video on your favourite dating app may not even exist. Technological advancements in artificial intelligence create the potential to fuel romance scams, said Jeff Clune, an associate professor of computer science at the University of British Columbia. A young person uses a smart phone in Chicago. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP