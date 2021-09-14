SUDBURY, Ont. - Police in Sudbury, Ont., have charged a 56-year-old woman with assault with a weapon following an altercation with a Liberal MP.
The Greater Sudbury Police Service says MP Marc Serré was at his campaign office around 10 a.m. Monday when a woman entered and began yelling about being injured by one of his campaign signs.
Police say the woman allegedly pushed a table into Serré, pinning him against the wall.
They say Serré used his cellphone to record what was happening and the woman allegedly swiped at his hands while holding her own phone and hit his hands twice.
Investigators say the woman eventually left the office, but they say that as Serré exited the parking lot later in his vehicle, the woman allegedly jumped out in front of him, hit the hood of his car, yelled, then started to kick the door of the locked campaign office.
Police have not released the woman's name, but they say she was released from custody with a promise to appear in court Nov. 17.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 14, 2021.