Judge orders return of items seized during 2018 arrest of Meng Wanzhou

Meng Wanzhou, front left, chief financial officer of Huawei, leaves B.C. Supreme Court during a break from her extradition hearing, in Vancouver, B.C., Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021. A British Columbia Supreme Court judge has ordered the return of items seized from Meng Wanzhou during the Huawei executive's arrest at Vancouver's airport over the extradition request from United States. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck