The Canadian Press receives six National Newspaper Awards nominations

Toronto Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette (11) and Toronto Blue Jays centre fielder George Springer (4) collide while to trying to catch a short fly ball during eighth inning American League wild card MLB baseball action against the Seattle Mariners in Toronto on Saturday, October 8, 2022. The National Newspaper Awards have named the finalists for its annual journalism honours and given six nominations to The Canadian Press, including for this photo in the sports photo category. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn