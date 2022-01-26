Mounties say autopsies have begun to identify four found dead near U.S. border

A border marker is shown just outside of Emerson, Man. on Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022. Mounties say autopsies have begun to identify the four people who were found dead in a frigid Manitoba blizzard near the United States border. The bodies, including those of a baby and a teenager, were located on Jan. 19 in the snow near Emerson, Man., just metres from the international border. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods