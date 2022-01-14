City of Iqaluit confirms trace amounts of fuel found in drinking water

Members of the Iqaluit Fire Department in Nunavut assist with flushing the city's water pipes on Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021. The City says it's investigating after receiving more than 20 complaints from residents who say they smell fuel in their tap water again. The city was under a do-not-consume order for two months last fall after fuel was found in the drinking water. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Dustin Patar