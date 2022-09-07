U.K. PM Liz Truss' B.C. school days — pink jumper, big fringe and a sense of humour

U.K. Prime Minister Liz Truss (middle row, second from left) is seen in a photo she posted to Instagram on July 1, 2018, showing her with classmates from Grades 6 and 7 at Parkcrest Elementary School, in Burnaby, British Columbia. Truss spent 1987-1988 at Parkcrest. Classmate Brenda Montagano, now a teacher at Parkcrest, is in the back row, fifth from left. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Instagram/Liz Truss