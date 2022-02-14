Canada to give $500M loan, send $7.8M in lethal weapons to Ukraine: Trudeau

The National Guard soldiers take part in tactical exercises, which are conducted by the Ukrainian National Guard, Armed Forces, special operations units and simulate a crisis situation in an urban settlement, in the abandoned city of Pripyat near the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant, Ukraine, Friday, Feb. 4, 2022. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada will provide a $500-million loan and $7.8 million worth of lethal equipment and ammunition to Ukraine as the threat of a Russian invasion grows.THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Mykola Tymchenko