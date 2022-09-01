'Nothing about us without us.' Northern premiers address Arctic Circle forum

Nunavut Premier P.J. Akeeagok, left to right, Northwest Territories Premier Caroline Cochrane, Yukon Premier Sandy Silver, and moderator Whitney Lackenbauer, Canada Research Chair in the Study of the Canadian North at Trent University, at the Arctic Circle forum in Nuuk, Greenland, are shown in this handout image provided by Government of the Northwest Territories. Canada’s three territorial premiers stressed the need to invest in northern communities and include northerners in decision-making at an Arctic Circle gathering in Greenland that concluded earlier this week. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Government of the Northwest Territories ** MANDATORY CREDIT**