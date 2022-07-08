Assassinated Japanese leader was close friend to Canada: Trudeau

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe welcomes Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during the official welcome ceremony at the G20 Summit in Osaka, Japan on June 28, 2019. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the assassination of former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe is shocking, and that Canada has lost a close friend with his death. Abe was assassinated by a gunman who opened fire on him from behind as he delivered a campaign speech in western Japan. The 67-year-old Abe, who was Japan’s longest-serving leader when he resigned in 2020, collapsed bleeding and was airlifted to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced dead. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld