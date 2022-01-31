Calling the Ottawa protests 'peaceful' downplays non-violent dangers, critics say

Trucks are parked on Metcalfe Street as a rally against COVID-19 restrictions, which began as a cross-country convoy protesting a federal vaccine mandate for truckers, continues in Ottawa, on Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022. Police haven't reported any violence at the ongoing Ottawa rally against vaccine mandates and other government-imposed COVID-19 restrictions, but critics warn that conflating the absence of bloodshed with "peaceful" protest downplays the dangers of this weekend's demonstration. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang