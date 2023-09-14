Woman who was one of eight people to overdose Sunday in Montreal has died: police

Montreal police have announced the death of a 42-year-old woman who was one of eight people who overdosed on Sunday in the city's downtown.
Const. Jeanne Drouin says the woman died in hospital Tuesday and that the coroner's office will investigate the cause and circumstances of her death.
Six people were sent to hospital Sunday, and police have said the lives of the five others are not in danger.
Paramedics treated eight people for overdoses in the same area of downtown Montreal after they responded to two separate calls placed just over an hour apart.
Luc Fortin, a spokesman for Montreal public health, says officials are waiting for toxicology results regarding the nature of the substances that led to the overdoses.
He says public health authorities are not aware of any other overdoses since Sunday.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 14, 2023.