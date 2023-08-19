A look at fires, evacuations in N.W.T. and B.C.

Some 20,000 people from Yellowknife and thousands more from other communities in the Northwest Territories have been ordered to leave due to nearby wildfires. Evacuees leave with a trailer of belongings after a wildfire evacuation alert was upgraded to an order and they were forced to leave the Wilden neighbourhood near Knox Mountain, in Kelowna, B.C., Friday, Aug. 18, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck