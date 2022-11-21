Trudeau announces appointment of three more senators to represent Ontario

Then Commodore Rebecca Patterson is shown at National Defence headquarters in Ottawa on Wednesday, May 22, 2019. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has announced the appointment of three new senators to represent Ontario, bringing vacancies in the Senate down to a dozen. Rear-Admiral Rebecca Patterson will join the senate after having served as one of the top soldiers involved in managing the Canadian Armed Forces' response to allegations of widespread sexual misconduct. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick