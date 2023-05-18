PRINCE ALBERT, Sask. - The Public Complaints Commission in Saskatchewan has found police officers neglected their duty before a toddler was killed in Prince Albert last year.
Thirteen-month-old Tanner Brass died last February.
The child's mother alleged that when she called police for help in the hours before his death, she was taken into custody because officers racially profiled her
The boy's father, Kaij Brass, has been charged with second-degree murder in the death.
The commission, which investigates complaints against municipal police services, submitted its findings to the police chief to "impose appropriate discipline."
The commission is a five-person body independent of police appointed by the government.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 18, 2023.