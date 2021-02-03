Ontario to reopen most schools on Monday, Toronto, Peel, York on Feb. 16

Ontario Minister of Education, Stephen Lecce makes an announcement at Queen's Park in Toronto on August 13, 2020. Students in Ontario regions hit hard by COVID-19 will begin returning to physical classrooms next week as the province said new infections were gradually declining and additional measures had been put in place to ensure schools would be safe. Education Minister Stephen Lecce said Wednesday that students in 13 public health units, including Hamilton and Windsor, Ont., will return to physical classrooms on Feb. 8. Students in Toronto, Peel Region and York Region, however, will have to wait until Feb. 16 to resume in-person learning as virus rates are comparatively higher. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov